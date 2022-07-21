Left Menu

Karnataka logs 1,552 COVID-19 cases

Infections were reported in other districts including 37 cases in Belagavi, 35 in Dharwad, 31 in Mysuru, 20 in Kalaburagi, 16 in Kolar, 15 in Kodagu and 14 each in Ballari and Udupi and 11 in Bengaluru Rural.The lone death of the day occurred in Raichur.

Updated: 21-07-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:07 IST
Karnataka on Thursday clocked 1,552 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the caseload and fatalities to 39,91,609 and 40,090 respectively, the health department said. The day also saw 1,384 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,43,444. Active cases stood at 8,033, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 1,285 cases. Infections were reported in other districts including 37 cases in Belagavi, 35 in Dharwad, 31 in Mysuru, 20 in Kalaburagi, 16 in Kolar, 15 in Kodagu and 14 each in Ballari and Udupi and 11 in Bengaluru Rural.

The lone death of the day occurred in Raichur. The bulletin said only Yadgir district reported zero infection and zero death. A total of 33,671 samples were tested in the state including 25,821 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.75 crore. The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 11.47 crore, with 1,00,369 people being inoculated on Thursday, it said.

