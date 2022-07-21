Mumbai logs 273 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,937

Mumbai on Thursday logged 273 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 11,22,109 and the toll to 19,636, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally remained below the 300-mark for the sixth day in a row, he added.

The recovery count increased by 338 during the day to touch 11,00536, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,937, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the new cases, only 26 are symptomatic, he pointed out.

Civic data showed the number of samples examined during the day was 10,058, almost 800 less than the previous day.

It revealed that the total number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai had now gone up to 1,77,33,634.

BMC data also showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between July 14 and 20 was 0.026 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 2,713 days and the positivity rate was 2.67 per cent, as per civic data.

