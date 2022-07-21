Left Menu

Mumbai logs 273 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,937

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:30 IST
Mumbai logs 273 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 1,937
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Thursday logged 273 COVID-19 cases and one death, which took the tally to 11,22,109 and the toll to 19,636, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally remained below the 300-mark for the sixth day in a row, he added.

The recovery count increased by 338 during the day to touch 11,00536, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 1,937, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the new cases, only 26 are symptomatic, he pointed out.

Civic data showed the number of samples examined during the day was 10,058, almost 800 less than the previous day.

It revealed that the total number of coronavirus tests in Mumbai had now gone up to 1,77,33,634.

BMC data also showed that the recovery rate was 98 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between July 14 and 20 was 0.026 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 2,713 days and the positivity rate was 2.67 per cent, as per civic data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Cycling-Thomas dumbfounded by performance of Pogacar's team mates

Global
2
Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

Research reveals healthy living can balance high genetic risk for stroke

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID test sales; Biogen lifts profit view as MS drugs stay ahead of competition and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott raises 2022 forecast on strong diabetes, COVID t...

 Global
4
NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

NASA picks SpaceX to launch Roman Space Telescope

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022