Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* New coronavirus cases in Japan's capital hit a record on Thursday, surging past 30,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, spurring officials to call for more vigilance. * China's southern megacity of Shenzhen vowed to "mobilise all resources" to curb a slowly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, ordering strict implementation of testing and temperature checks, and lockdowns for COVID-affected buildings.

* China will pay close attention to variants of coronavirus in the long term, focusing on their transmission capability, pathogenicity and ability to evade immunity, a Chinese disease control official said. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to Joe Biden after the U.S. President tested positive for COVID-19. * Germany's vaccine advisory panel STIKO will be expanded to include more experts on pandemics, following controversy over the speed of the recommendations the panel has given during the COVID-19 outbreak.

AMERICAS * U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered to be a close COVID-19 contact of President Joe Biden following his positive test, a White House official said.

* President Joe Biden's risk of serious illness is dramatically lowered since he is double boosted and vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the form of an oral tablet has shown promising immune responses in a small preliminary trial designed mainly to evaluate its safety, according to drug manufacturer Vaxart Inc. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* A gauge of global stock markets rose for a fifth straight session while the euro edged up in choppy trading after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to rein in inflation. * The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday but maintained ultra-low interest rates and warned of risks to a fragile economy, reinforcing its position as an outlier in a wave of global central bank policy tightening.

