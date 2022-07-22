FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
ASIA-PACIFIC * New coronavirus cases in Japan's capital hit a record on Thursday, surging past 30,000 for the first time since the pandemic began, spurring officials to call for more vigilance.
Joe Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation, the White House said on Thursday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* China will pay close attention to variants of coronavirus in the long term, focusing on their transmission capability, pathogenicity and ability to evade immunity, a Chinese disease control official said. EUROPE
* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends his best wishes to Joe Biden after the U.S. President tested positive for COVID-19. * Germany's vaccine advisory panel STIKO will be expanded to include more experts on pandemics, following controversy over the speed of the recommendations the panel has given during the COVID-19 outbreak.
AMERICAS * U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered to be a close COVID-19 contact of President Joe Biden following his positive test, a White House official said.
* President Joe Biden's risk of serious illness is dramatically lowered since he is double boosted and vaccinated, White House COVID-19 response chief Ashish Jha said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* An experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the form of an oral tablet has shown promising immune responses in a small preliminary trial designed mainly to evaluate its safety, according to drug manufacturer Vaxart Inc. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* A gauge of global stock markets rose for a fifth straight session while the euro edged up in choppy trading after the European Central Bank raised interest rates for the first time in more than a decade as it seeks to rein in inflation. * The Bank of Japan raised its inflation forecast on Thursday but maintained ultra-low interest rates and warned of risks to a fragile economy, reinforcing its position as an outlier in a wave of global central bank policy tightening.
(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
