Every topic and subject comes with some level of curiosity, and oral healthcare is no exception. It is no secret that the industry of dental health care (dentistry) has received immense growth in recent decades. Still, the source of curiosity is, "can this growth be found everywhere dentistry is being practiced?" This question can be answered by comparing the oral care in the United States with oral care provided in other countries, the attention oral care receives, and the rate of oral problems in those countries.

Given that the United States is one of the few countries in the world that stands out for its exceptional medical care, We take this nation as one of the countries that will be used for our comparison and analysis while comparing it against two other countries; an under-developed and a developing country.

The United States of America is home to many sophisticated medical treatments and measures proffering a solution to almost all medical issues; thus, by default, many believe that this advancement translates to a reduction in health problems affecting the populace. However, this article will best explain this fact.

The comparison will be drawn using the United States (a developed country), The Philippines (a developing country, and Niger (an under-developed country). The comparison will be pairing a country against the United States and comparing details like the different oral care provided in both countries, the degree o attention oral care receives, and the degree of oral health problems noticed in these countries. Read on to discover more information.

United States Vs. the Philippines Vs. Niger: The State of Oral Care in these Countries

A local Smithtown dentist, Dr. Arena, a well-renowned dental practitioner, described the oral health care provided in the United States as outstanding. This is because most oral health care in the country have access to some of the most sophisticated equipment in dentistry. This ensures that they deliver top-notch oral care to patients. They also have a vast network of dental stores and roadside clinics across the country. A government-issued license backs the authenticity of a dental practitioner in the United States.

In countries like The Philippines, the development in the medical sector is also growing, but oral health care has not received much attention compared to the United States. There are a fair number of proven practitioners, but the challenge is the presence of adequate equipment and facilities; thus, they still employ some traditional methods in treating patients.

Niger; the state of oral healthcare in this country can be said to be poorer than in the Le countries mentioned above because of the absence of competent dental health practitioners and quality equipment.

Another talking point is the cost of oral care in these countries. The availability of different agencies in the United States makes oral healthcare cheaper for citizens and patients. The cost is further reduced for patients with oral healthcare insurance. However, the same cannot be said for the cost of oral healthcare in The Philippines and Niger.

United States Vs. the Philippines Vs. Niger: The Degree of Attention Oral Healthcare Receives

Judging by the information above, one would conclude that the United States has the highest number of people concerned about oral health. However, the reverse is the case; the attention rate for oral healthcare in the United States can be estimated as similar to the attention oral care receives in The Philippines. Of the three countries, Niger is estimated to have the poorest attention for oral healthcare.

Based on what we were expecting, the poor numbers in the United States are because most citizens do not have insurance for their dental health; thus, they opt to go for dental care in other developed countries where oral care is cheaper for foreigners.

United States Vs. the Philippines Vs. Niger: The Rate of Oral Health Problems

The primary cause of oral health issues in the United States is the food consumed because developed countries have high carbohydrate-containing foods. However, when these oral health issues are compared to The Philippines and Niger, it is discovered that the United States has the lowest rate of oral health problems of the three.

Conclusion

In oral care, the United States boasts a plethora of options to help treat oral health conditions, making it one of the providers of the best oral care services worldwide. This article best explains why the united States' oral care services stand out by comparing it with other countries.

