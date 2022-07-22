Left Menu

4 cr eligible beneficiaries havn't taken even single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on July 18: Govt

An estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on July 18, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 15:48 IST
4 cr eligible beneficiaries havn't taken even single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as on July 18: Govt
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of July 18, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. A total of 1,78,38,52,566 vaccine doses (97.34 percent) have been administered free of cost in Government Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) till July 18, she said in a written reply.

''As on 18th July, an estimated 4 crore eligible beneficiaries have not taken even a single dose of Covid vaccine,'' she said in response to a question on the number and percentage of people who have not taken even a single dose.

Precaution doses were available free of cost to healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs), and all beneficiaries above 60 years of age, from March 16 this year in government CVCs and for the 18-59 years age group from April 10 in private CVCs. A special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all aged 18 years and above at government vaccination centers began on July 15.

The drive 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' aimed at boosting the uptake of Covid precaution doses among eligible populations, is being held as part of the government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

According to health ministry officials, 98 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 90 percent have been fully vaccinated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helmets? Study reveals

Do you know woodpeckers' heads act more like stiff hammers than safety helme...

 United States
2
This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southern Ring Nebula

This breathtaking video zooms through space to reveal Webb's image of Southe...

 Global
3
(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit today: Watch live

(Update: Delayed) SpaceX launching 46 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit...

 United States
4
OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

OnePlus 9 series gets new update with June 2022 security patches

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022