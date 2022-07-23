Left Menu

Ladakh reports 17 fresh Covid cases

Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 111 in Ladakh - 109 from Leh and 2 from Kargil, they said.All the 13 people were discharged from a hospital in Leh after being cured.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 15:03 IST
Ladakh reports 17 fresh Covid cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh has reported 17 fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 28,726, while 13 patients were cured and discharged a hospital, officials said.

All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 111 in Ladakh - 109 from Leh and 2 from Kargil, they said.

All the 13 people were discharged from a hospital in Leh after being cured. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,387, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

Facebook gives users new way to see all their friends' posts

 Global
2
Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

Two die in flash flood in New Mexico wildfire area

 Mexico
3
Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

Maha: Mild tremor recorded near Koyna dam; no casualty

 India
4
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission launch delayed to late September: Here's why

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022