Ladakh reports 17 fresh Covid cases

Ladakh has reported 17 fresh cases of Coronavirus, thereby increasing the COVID-19 tally to 28,726, while 13 patients were cured and discharged a hospital, officials said.

All positive cases were received in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has gone up to 111 in Ladakh - 109 from Leh and 2 from Kargil, they said.

All the 13 people were discharged from a hospital in Leh after being cured. With this, the total number of recoveries stands at 28,387, the officials said.

