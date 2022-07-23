Left Menu

WHO's Tedros acted as tie-breaker to break disagreement over Monkeypox designation

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 20:26 IST
WHO's Tedros acted as tie-breaker to break disagreement over Monkeypox designation
Representative image

World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday he had to act as a tie-breaker to resolve a disagreement on whether to declare the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

Nine members of the expert committee were against the designation with six in favour, Tedros told reporters after the WHO gave the virus the highest level of alert.

"Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners," Tedros said.

