KTR seeks advice on binge-worthy OTT shows after being advised bed rest post ankle tear

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that he met with a small accident today and tore his ankle ligament.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 21:19 IST
Picture Courtesy: IT and Industries minister KTR Twitter handle. Image Credit: ANI
He further added that he has been advised three weeks of rest.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Had a fall today and ended up tearing my ankle ligament. Been advised three weeks of rest. Any advice on binge-worthy OTT shows?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

