Goa logs 150 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 737

Goa on Tuesday reported 150 fresh cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 2,51,608, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 82 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,46,922, while the toll remained unchanged at 3,949, the official said.

The coastal state is now left with 737 active cases, he said.

At least 1,728 swab samples were tested on Tuesday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 20,11,929.

Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,51,608, New cases 150, Death toll 3,949, Discharged 2,46,922, Active cases 737, Samples tested to date 20,11,929.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)