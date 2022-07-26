Left Menu

Gujarat reports 889 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-07-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 21:27 IST
Gujarat reported 889 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its overall tally to 12,50,009, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With 826 patients getting discharged, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,33,370, it said.

With one fresh coronavirus-related death reported in Ahmedabad, the number of fatalities rose to 10,964, said the department in a release.

There are now 5,675 active cases in Gujarat, of which 11 patients are on ventilator support.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 315 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 95 cases, Surat 71, Rajkot 60, Mensaha 46, and Patan 44 cases, among others, said the department.

On vaccination front, 2.96 lakh people were inoculated against COVID-19 during the day, raising the number of doses administered so far in the state to11.43 crore, it said.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new cases of COVID-19 and one recovery, officials said.

The UT now has seven active cases, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,50,009, new cases 889, death toll 10,964, discharged 12,33,370, active cases 5,675, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

