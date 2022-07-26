Left Menu

Maha: Free swine flu testing in Thane

A total of 20 cases of swine flu were detected in Thane city so far this month and 15 patients recovered, while two others died, the release said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:46 IST
Maha: Free swine flu testing in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday said testing will be conducted for free to detect swine flu cases in the city.

The testing will be conducted at all the health centres of the TMC in Thane city in view of the rise in infections, the civic body said in a release. It said the recommendation of a doctor is needed for testing. A total of 20 cases of swine flu were detected in Thane city so far this month and 15 patients recovered, while two others died, the release said. A survey of houses in the locality where swine flu patients were found had been completed, the release added. No new swine flu patient was detected during the survey.

A total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected this year in the Mumbai circle till July 25 which also comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, a health official had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
2
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
3
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as Omicron surges; Studies find more clues to the potential cause of severe hepatitis cases in children and more

Health News Roundup: Record number of COVID-hit Australians in hospital as O...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022