BRIEF-EMA Says Remit Of EMA’s Emergency Task Force Will Be Formally Extended To Deal With Both COVID-19 And Monkeypox

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA RESPONSE TO THE MONKEYPOX PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY: 27/07/2022

* EMA SAYS EMA MSSG ESTABLISHED BY NEW REGULATION,WILL PRODUCE AND MAINTAIN A FORMAL LIST OF CRITICAL MEDICINES FOR MONKEYPOX * EMA: THE REMIT OF EMA'S EMERGENCY TASK FORCE (ETF) WILL BE FORMALLY EXTENDED TO DEAL WITH BOTH COVID-19 AND MONKEYPOX

