Govt doctors needlessly referring patients to GMCH to face action: Goa minister

Government doctors working in peripheral hospitals would face action if they unnecessarily refer patients to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Panaji, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane warned on Wednesday.

The minister's warning is aimed at reducing patient inflow at the GMCH in Bambolim and decongest the much sought after state-run medical facility.

In a media statement issued here, Rane said a medical audit of the GMCH will be undertaken soon.

The minister's statement came a day after his visit to the Goa Medical College and Hospital, where he witnessed wards teeming with patients and some of the sick sleeping on the floor.

On Tuesday, Rane had asked GMCH officials to shift some of the patients to the nearby super speciality block of the hospital complex.

“A medical audit of the GMCH will be undertaken on top priority,” the minister said in the statement.

He said government doctors who refer patients to the GMCH when they can be treated with required protocols at peripheral health centres and sub-district hospitals will face severe consequences.

“The Secretary of Health has been given necessary instructions in this regard and action will be taken accordingly,” the minister added. PTI RPS RSY RSY

