MP logs 248 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,630

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,48,944 on Wednesday after the detection of 248 new cases, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 10,751, while the positivity rate, of cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 3.1 per cent, he said.

The patient recovery count increased by 218 to touch 10,36,563, leaving the state with 1,630 active cases, the official informed.

With 7,774 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in MP so far went up to 2,96,91,196, he added.

A government release said 12,36,82,566 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 11,59,101 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,48,944, new cases 248, death toll 10,751, recoveries 10,36,563, active cases 1,630, total tests 2,96,91,196.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)