Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh logs 930 COVID-19 cases

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 18:32 IST
Himachal Pradesh logs 930 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,97,520 on Thursday with 930 fresh COVID-19 cases, officials said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,138, they said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 5,239 from 4,914 the previous day, the officials said.

On Wednesday, 5,116 samples were collected for COVID-19 testing and 930 of them came back positive, they said.

With 605 more people recuperating from the viral disease, the total number of recoveries stands at 2,88,123, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022