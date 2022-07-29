Mumbai: BMC to close Jumbo COVID centres as cases dip

All jumbo COVID -19 centres in Mumbai will be closed, said BMC officials on Friday after the number of cases dropped in the city. As per BMC data, the city registered 281 new COVID cases on July 28, with an overall recovery rate of 98 per cent.

Earlier, BMC had shut three centres and now the remaining five will be closed as well. The COVID centres that have been set up at Seven Hills Hospital and some other hospitals run by BMC, will continue to function.

The corporation had started a total of 8 jumbo centres which had 12,375 beds including 907 ICU beds. A large number of patients from across the state were treated here. "In the first phase the COVID Jumbo Centers of Dahisar, Nesco Center Goregaon and Kanjurmarg were closed and now the remaining 5 centres which are BKC, Richardson and Cruddas Byculla, Richardson and Cruddas in Mulund, NSCI Worli and Malad. These five which are jumbo centres will be closed simultaneously," said Additional Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Dr Sanjeev Kumar.

The vaccination centres attached to these Centers will keep functioning as before. The treatment of COVID will continue in four major hospitals of BMC and 16 sub-urban hospitals to ensure the timely treatment of the patients.

All the facilities started for COVID in Kasturba Hospital will also be available in the future for the people. "At present, a total of 11,165 beds will be available in all the three types of hospitals coming under BMC's area and there will be preparations to increase their number as and when required. Along with this, the Jumbo Center built at Somaiya Ground in Sion has also been prepared and will be started if required," said BMC in a statement.

All the other hospitals which are under the state government and central government and all those which are private hospitals, all the COVID centres which are running at present will continue to function. (ANI)

