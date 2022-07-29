7.58 cr people got precaution dose of Covid vaccine as on July 26: Govt to Lok Sabha

A total of 7.58 crore people have got the precaution dose of Covid vaccine as on July 26, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. In a written reply, she said that according to WHO, 203 countries have included booster or additional dose in their COVID-19 immunisation schedule.

For individuals infected with COVID-19, all vaccination, including precaution dose, is to be deferred by three months after recovery, Pawar said.

Precaution dose is available under the Covid vaccination programme for all eligible beneficiaries above 18 years, after six months from the date of administration of the second dose.

Under the 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', precaution dose is available free of cost to all beneficiaries aged 18 years and above at all government covid vaccination centres from July 15. ''With the launch of the special initiatives of 'Har Ghar Dastak' and 'Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', there is a significant increase in the demand and administration of precaution dose across the country. As on July 26, a total of 7.58 crore beneficiaries have received precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine,'' Pawar said.

National Expert Group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC), National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and domain experts deliberate scientific evidence, global best practices related to need and effectiveness of booster dose, Pawar said.

