Sikkim reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-07-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 18:38 IST
Sikkim reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 42,003, while the death toll mounted to 470 with one more fatality, a health department bulletin said on Friday. The northeastern state now has 1,059 active cases, while 39,697 people have recovered from the disease and 777 others migrated out, it said.

Sikkim tested 1,695 samples for coronavirus since Thursday at a positivity rate of 13.09 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

