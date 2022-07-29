Bahraich's "inheritance model" fast-tracked landholding transfer procedure: Officials

The district administration here claims to have fast-tracked the cumbersome procedure of transferring landholdings to the legal heirs when a farm owner dies.

In cases where there is no dispute, the names of the heirs are now being included in the ''Khatauni'' – the family’s landholding record – within hours, the authorities said.

District Magistrate Dr. Dinesh Chandra Singh on Wednesday made a presentation of the Bahraich ''inheritance model''.

He said that during the 'Undisputed Inheritance Special Campaign' conducted in the district for about 14 months, beginning July 5, 2021, 35,394 applications were received online. Of these, 31,513 were undisputed cases, District Information Office said on Friday.

''Under the special campaign, some cases have been resolved within a few hours of online application, some within 24 hours and some others in a week,'' the office said.

Earlier, only 15,698 applications were received online in the last 32 months, of these 12,379 cases were undisputed and could be recorded in Khatauni.

Chief Secretary Durgashankar Mishra urged officials to take inspiration from the special inheritance campaign, according to the information office.

Explaining the new procedure, Mishra told PTI, ''As soon as the online application is received from a farmer, the Lekhpal (revenue department employee) immediately checks it. The inheritance is entered into the records after getting the report in 24 hours.'' PTI COR SAB RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)