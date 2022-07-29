Left Menu

Suspected monkeypox case in HP, samples sent to Pune lab for confirmation

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:23 IST
Suspected monkeypox case in HP, samples sent to Pune lab for confirmation
  • Country:
  • India

A suspected monkeypox case has been found in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, health officials said on Friday.

Samples of the man have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, the state health department said in a press statement.

The man, a resident of Baddi area, showed symptoms of the infection 21 days ago and he is currently recovering.

He has been kept in isolation as a precautionary measure and surveillance is being done in the surrounding areas, the press statement added.

The man has no history of foreign travel, it added. Four confirmed cases of monkeypox disease -- three from Kerala and one from Delhi -- have been reported in the country as on July 27, the central government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

There has been no death due to monkeypox in the country, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes near coast of Nicaragua - EMSC

 Global
2
This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral arms

This galaxy has lost almost all the gas and dust from its signature spiral a...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor racing-Mercedes have many more upgrades in the pipeline and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Popp double sends Germany into Euro final; Motor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022