Senior citizen dies of swine flu, Thane Circle toll for July touches four
PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:32 IST
The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said.
The circle comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, he added.
''The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day,'' he said.
There are 138 swine flue cases in the circle, the official informed.
