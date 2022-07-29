Senior citizen dies of swine flu, Thane Circle toll for July touches four

The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said.

The circle comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, he added.

''The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day,'' he said.

There are 138 swine flue cases in the circle, the official informed.

