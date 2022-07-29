Left Menu

Senior citizen dies of swine flu, Thane Circle toll for July touches four

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-07-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 29-07-2022 22:32 IST
The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said.

The circle comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, he added.

''The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day,'' he said.

There are 138 swine flue cases in the circle, the official informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

