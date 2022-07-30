Left Menu

I-Day celebration in Bihar to be subdued due to COVID-19

It is imperative to strictly follow preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and avoiding large congregations during the hoisting of the National Flag, it said.Authorities have been asked to webcast the events so that people can watch them from their homes and large gatherings can be avoided, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 30-07-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 11:30 IST
I-Day celebration in Bihar to be subdued due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Independence Day will be celebrated in a subdued manner in Bihar due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, a circular said.

Invitees from other states, besides common people from Bihar, will not be allowed to enter the flag hoisting venues. There will be no cultural events on the occasion except in Patna, the circular issued by the Cabinet Secretariat Department on Friday said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will unfurl the National Flag at Gandhi Maidan on August 15.

NCC cadets can remain present in a restricted manner, and only seven-eight tableaux will be allowed to participate in the event in the state capital. ''Barring Patna, all commissioners and district magistrates will unfurl the Tricolour on their respective office premises. It is imperative to strictly follow preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, sanitisation and avoiding large congregations during the hoisting of the National Flag,'' it said.

Authorities have been asked to webcast the events so that people can watch them from their homes and large gatherings can be avoided, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
2
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022