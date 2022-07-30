Left Menu

Gujarat sees 1,012 COVID-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 6,274

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 21:39 IST
Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,012 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 12,54,229 and the toll to 10,970, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 954 and stood at 12,36,985, leaving the state with 6,274 active cases, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 320 cases, followed by 123 in Vadodara, 99 in Mehsana, 75 in Surat and 52 in Kutch, among other districts. The two deaths took place in Ahmedabad, the official added.

So far, 11.62 crore vaccine doses have been administered, including 6.47 lakh during the day, a government release said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,54,229, new cases 1,012, death toll 10,970, discharged 12,36,985, active cases 6,274, people tested so far - figures not released.

