687 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Haryana

Haryana reported two fatalities due to coronavirus on Saturday, taking the cumulative death toll in the state to 10,642, while the infection count rose to 10,29,423 with 687 new cases, a health department bulletin said.

The deaths were reported from Panchkula and Sirsa districts, it stated.

The fresh cases were reported from districts including Gurugram (221), Panchkula (110), Yamunanagar (51), Faridabad (41), Kaithal (39) and Hisar (35) districts.

The number of active cases in the state is 3,144.

Haryana has witnessed an increase in the number of Covid cases in the past few days, with many of them being reported from Gurugram district.

