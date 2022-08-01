Biden tests positive for COVID again -White House physician
U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday "as could be anticipated," his physician said in a memo released by the White House, adding that the president continued to feel well and would continue his isolation measures.
After having tested negative on Tuesday and Wednesday, Biden tested positive for COVID again on Saturday in what Dr. Kevin O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.
