Left Menu

Biden to name FEMA, CDC officials to lead U.S. monkeypox response -AP

More than 3,500 monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States since the first case was confirmed in Massachusetts on May 20. The disease, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 09:33 IST
Biden to name FEMA, CDC officials to lead U.S. monkeypox response -AP
US President Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to name top officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to head the response to monkeypox, the Associated Press reported on Monday. Robert Fenton, acting administrator at FEMA who helped lead the mass vaccination effort for COVID-19 in February 2021, will serve as the White House coordinator to head the monkeypox response.

Fenton's deputy will be Demetre Daskalakis, the director of the CDC's HIV prevention division, the news agency reported. The duo will coordinate on "strategy and operations to combat the current monkeypox outbreak, including equitably increasing the availability of tests, vaccinations, and treatments," the White House told AP.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment. More than 3,500 monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States since the first case was confirmed in Massachusetts on May 20.

The disease, which causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022