One more person succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry

Sriramulu said the active cases were 760 which comprised eight patients in hospitals and the remaining 752 in home quarantine. The Health Department has so far administered 18,50,190 doses which comprised 9,79,930 first doses, 7,64,669 second doses and 1,05,591 booster doses, the Director said.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 02-08-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 15:22 IST
One more person succumbs to COVID-19 in Puducherry
Director of Health G Sriramulu in a bulletin said the deceased, a 79-year-old man hailing from the neighbouring coastal village of Kurusukuppam, had diabetes and hypertension as comorbidities. He died at JIPMER, the Director said. The union territory reported 119 new coronavirus cases. The fresh infections surfaced during the examination of 1,509 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today, the official said. The overall caseload now stands at 1,71,078. Sriramulu said the active cases were 760 which comprised eight patients in hospitals and the remaining 752 in home quarantine. While 98 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,68,351. The Health Department has so far examined 23,50,055 samples and out of them 19,88,468 were found to be negative. The test positivity rate was 7.89 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 per cent and 98.41 per cent respectively, the Director said. The Health Department has so far administered 18,50,190 doses which comprised 9,79,930 first doses, 7,64,669 second doses and 1,05,591 booster doses, the Director said.

