PTI | Balasore | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:56 IST
One dies, 50 fall sick after eating contaminated food at feast in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman died and at least 50 people took ill due to diarrhoea after apparently eating contaminated food in Odisha's Balasore district, an official said on Tuesday.

More than 100 people had taken part in a feast at Daruha village in Bhograi block on Saturday, and in the next two days, people who consumed contaminated food started developing the illness, according to the official.

Around 50 people were treated in the Jaleswarpur community health centre (CHC), and a 30-year-old woman died of diarrhoea ''caused by contaminated food''.

Others took medicine from local pharmacy stores, the health official said.

A team of doctors from the CHC and the district headquarters hospital have visited the affected areas, he said.

Meanwhile, an ambulance while returning from the affected area met with an accident early on Tuesday on National Highway-60 near Haldipada. Five people, including the driver, were injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

