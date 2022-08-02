Left Menu

2,171 people infected with monkeypox in France - minister

Updated: 02-08-2022 20:00 IST
A total of 2,171 people have been infected with monkeypox in France, health minister Francois Braun said on Tuesday Braun told parliament France was one of the first countries to start offering free vaccination against the disease and that 42,000 doses have been delivered so far.

France has enough doses to vaccinate a target population of about 250,000 people, he added.

