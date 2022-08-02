Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:20 IST
New COVID-19 cases continue to fall in TN
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fresh COVID-19 cases continued to decline in Tamil Nadu as 1,302 people have tested positive in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 35,46,907 till date, the health department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,032, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 1,734 people have recuperated from the virus in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,97,079 leaving 11,796 active cases.

Three districts accounted for the majority of new cases with Chennai logging 298 infections, Coimbatore 139 and Chengalpet 127 while the remaining was spread across other districts. Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one new case.

The state capital leads among districts with 3,989 active infections and overall 7,83,237 coronavirus cases.

A total of 26,444 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,82,02,558 the health bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

