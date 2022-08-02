Left Menu

Bengal logs 883 new COVID-19 cases, four fresh fatalities

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,95,210 on Tuesday as 883 more people tested positive for the infection, 50 per cent more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

Four more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 21,376.

The state had logged 436 cases and six deaths on Monday.

The daily positivity rate was at 7.48 per cent as 11,808 samples were tested for COVID-19. Only 6,879 samples were tested for the infection on the previous day.

The number of active cases dipped to 12,254 from 13,493 on the previous day, while 2,118 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,61,580, it added.

