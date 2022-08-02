U.S. President Joe Biden continued to test positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and will stay isolated but is feeling well and does not have a fever, his physician said in a memo released by the White House. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, click on COVID-19: MacroVitals for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Hong Kong reduced the minimum age for getting vaccinated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 shot to six months from three years after several young children became infected. * China reported 498 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 1, of which 107 were symptomatic and 391 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said.

* Thailand recorded 3.12 million foreign tourist arrivals from Jan. 1 to July 26, a government spokesman said, as the tourism sector picks up following an easing of pandemic restrictions. EUROPE

* The European Commission said it had signed a joint procurement contract with Spanish pharmaceutical firm HIPRA for the supply of its protein COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available if approved by the European Medicines Agency. * More than twice as many tourists visited Spain in June than in the same month last year, spending almost three times as much during their stay, official data showed. The 7.5 million visitors in June spent close to 9 billion euros as Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic levels in its biggest economic sector.

AMERICAS * A petition is circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open but he appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * A trial aimed at tackling long COVID helped some patients recover from lingering physical and mental fatigue, although the drug developed by Axcella Health Inc failed on the small study's main goal of restoring the normal function of mitochondria - the energy factories of cells.

* As another winter of the pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Hong Kong's retail sales in June fell at a slower pace than the previous month, official data showed. The government said retail sales performance improved in the second quarter but the momentum softened in the latter part of the period amid an increased number of local COVID-19 cases and a rise in interest rates. * U.S. manufacturing activity slowed less than expected in July, data showed on Monday, and there were signs that supply constraints are easing.

* Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. (Compiled by Olivier Sorgho and Rashmi Aich; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta and Nick Macfie)

