Over 23.08 cr Ayushman Bharat Health Account numbers created

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday appreciated the progress of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission in strengthening the digital healthcare ecosystem across the country and informed that over 23.08-crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers have been created. "Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is transforming the lives of people by strengthening the digital healthcare ecosystem across the country. Under ABDM, over 23.08 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) numbers have been created," tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya today. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to develop the backbone necessary to support the integrated digital health infrastructure of the country. It will bridge the existing gap amongst different stakeholders of the Healthcare ecosystem through digital highways.

On February 26, 2022, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the national rollout of the Central Sector Scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare with a budget of Rs 1,600 crores for five years. The National Health Authority (NHA) will be the implementing agency of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). Digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu and e-Sanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare. However, there is a need to integrate such solutions for the continuum of care, and effective utilization of resources.

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is creating a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information. Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. This will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across various healthcare providers, and improve clinical decision making by healthcare providers. The mission will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services, the ministry said.

The pilot of ABDM was completed in the six Union Territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep with a successful demonstration of the technology platform developed by the NHA. During the pilot test, digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration. As on February 24, 2022, 17,33,69,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM. Not only will ABDM facilitate evidence-based decision-making for effective public health interventions, but it will also catalyze innovation and generate employment across the healthcare ecosystem. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)