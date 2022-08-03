Left Menu

Nagaland logs 13 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:58 IST
Nagaland logs 13 fresh COVID-19 cases
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland on Wednesday reported 13 fresh COVID-19 infections, three more than the previous day, pushing the tally to 35,816, a health department official said.

Dimapur district reported seven infections, followed by four in Kohima and one each in Tuensang and Wokha districts, out of the 162 samples tested, he said.

Thirteen more patients recovered from the infections during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,464, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 771, he said.

Nagaland currently has 76 active COVID-19 cases, while 1,505 patients have migrated to other states thus far, he said. Altogether 4,77,560 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

A total of 18,63,723 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state till Tuesday, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022