Russia sees largest COVID cases daily increase since April

Russia registered 17,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 2, the country's anti-pandemic taskforce said in a statement.

The taskforce said 44 people in Russia died of the disease in the previous day.

