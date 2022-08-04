Left Menu

Russia sees largest COVID cases daily increase since April

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia registered 17,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 2, the country's anti-pandemic taskforce said in a statement.

The taskforce said 44 people in Russia died of the disease in the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

