Russia sees largest COVID cases daily increase since April
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-08-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia registered 17,126 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since April 2, the country's anti-pandemic taskforce said in a statement.
The taskforce said 44 people in Russia died of the disease in the previous day.
Also Read: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement