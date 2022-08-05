N.Korea claims all fever patients have recovered since COVID outbreak

North Korea said on Friday all of its fever patients have recovered, its first such claim since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the isolated economy, according to the state media KCNA. The reclusive state has never confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, but it said around 4.77 million fever patients have fully recovered and 74 died since late April and has reported no new fever cases since July 30.

Instead of claiming a victory or an end to the COVID-19 situation, North Korea said its "anti-epidemic situation ... has entered a definite phase of stability". It said it would "redouble efforts to maintain perfection in the execution of state anti-epidemic policies and measures and integrally carry out the work to further tighten (its) anti-epidemic system."

Such work would include strengthened monitoring of new COVID-19 sub-variants and measures to quickly mobilise its medical workers in case of a crisis situation, according to KCNA.

