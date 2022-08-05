Mumbai sees 446 COVID-19 cases, two deaths; caseload doubling time dips to 2,483 days

Mumbai on Friday reported 446 COVID-19 cases, the third consecutive day when the addition to the tally was more than 400, which took the metropolis' infection count to 11,26,596, a civic official said.

The toll increased by two during the period to touch 19,656, he added.

The city had added 410 cases to its tally and the toll had risen by two a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The steady rise in cases also reduced the tally doubling time from 3,000 days last month to 2,483 now, he said.

The recovery count increased by 288 and stood at 11,04,549, leaving the city with an active caseload of 2,391, he said.

Of the 446 cases, only 38 were symptomatic, the civic official added.

BMC data showed the cases were detected from the examination of 10,543 samples in the last 24 hours, up from 9,691 tests conducted a day earlier.

It took the overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the metropolis to 1,78,73,028, the data revealed.

The recovery rate is 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 29 and August 4 was 0.028 per cent, as per civic data.

