Chhattisgarh records 493 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 493 new coronavirus infections and four deaths, the state health department said. The positivity rate in the state stood at 5.30 per cent.

The case tally rose to 11,68,930, while death toll increased to 14,079.

The recovery count stood at 11,51,480 after 631 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 3,371 active cases. Durg district recorded 70 new cases, followed by 46 in Raipur, 39 in Dhamtari, 37 in Rajnandgaon, 35 in Balod and 16 each in Raigarh and Bilaspur, among other districts. Coronavirus cases were reported in all 28 districts.

With 9,306 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,99,794.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,68,930, new cases 493, death toll 14,079, recovered 11,51,480, active cases 3,371, today tests 9,306, total tests 1,82,99,794. PTI COR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)