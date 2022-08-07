Left Menu

China reports 868 new COVID cases for Aug 6 vs 704 day earlier

China reported 868 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 6, of which 390 were symptomatic and 478 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases. The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is grappling with an outbreak and said it had recorded 615 symptomatic and 213 asymptomatic cases between Aug 1.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 07:27 IST
China reported 868 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 6, of which 390 were symptomatic and 478 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 704 new cases a day earlier - 361 symptomatic and 343 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death toll at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 230,886 cases with symptoms.

China's capital, Beijing, reported one new symptomatic case for Aug. 6. Shanghai and the southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported no new cases.

The country's holiday hot spot of Sanya, a city on the southern end of Hainan island, is grappling with an outbreak and said it had recorded 615 symptomatic and 213 asymptomatic cases between Aug 1. to Aug. 6. The city imposed a lockdown on Saturday.

