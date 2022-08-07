Left Menu

Lumpy disease: Rajasthan worst hit state

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it.He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-08-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 08:56 IST
Lumpy disease: Rajasthan worst hit state
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan has been worst hit by the outbreak of lumpy skin disease with 11 districts reporting a surge in cases, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala has said.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease.

Rupala, who was here with a central team to take stock of the disease affected areas, on Saturday cautioned people against drinking milk of the affected cows and said such animals should be isolated. ''Out of five affected states in the country, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting cases of lumpy skin disease,'' he had told reporters. The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it.

He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should be set up for this purpose, he said. He further said goat pox vaccine is completely effective to prevent this disease. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to donors, social workers, public representatives, personnel and all sections of the society to cooperate financially for the prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading among animals of the state. Lumpy disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022