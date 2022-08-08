Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 08-08-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 08:09 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
Hong Kong's government said on Monday it has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for all arrivals into the global financial hub to three days in a hotel versus seven days, as authorities slowly unwind the city's stringent pandemic rules.
The measures will be effective from Friday.
Also Read: Rugby-Hong Kong's World Cup journey not over, says coach despite playoff defeat
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hong Kong's
Advertisement