Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine to 3 days in hotel from 7 for incoming travellers

Hong Kong's government said on Monday it has shortened the COVID-19 quarantine period for all arrivals into the global financial hub to three days in a hotel versus seven days, as authorities slowly unwind the city's stringent pandemic rules.

The measures will be effective from Friday.

