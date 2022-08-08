Himachal reports 754 more corona cases, three deaths

Himachal Pradesh recorded 754 new COVID-19 infections on Monday pushing the state's case tally to 3,05,383, officials said.

With three men succumbing to the disease in Una, Sirmaur and Kangra districts, the death toll in the state rose to 4,157, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now stood at 4,919.

On Monday, 5,298 samples were taken for testing and 754 of them have been tested positive for Covid while as many as 838 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 2,96,287, they said.

