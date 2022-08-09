China reports 939 new COVID cases for Aug 8 vs 940 day earlier

Mainland China reported 939 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 8, of which 399 were symptomatic and 540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 940 new cases a day earlier - 380 symptomatic and 560 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 8, mainland China had confirmed 231,665 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported zero new cases, the local government data showed. The southern technology hub of Shenzhen also recorded no new infections.

However, holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island is battling an outbreak. It reported 1,035 symptomatic and 511 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8.

