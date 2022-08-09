Left Menu

Covid cases rising in Delhi but no need to panic: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Covid cases are on the rise in Delhi but there is no need to panic as most new cases were mild in nature.Kejriwal said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:01 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kejriwal said his government is keeping a close watch on the situation. ''Covid cases are rising. We are keeping watch on it and whatever steps are needed will be taken. But most cases are mild and there is no need for panic,'' the chief minister told reporters here.

Delhi on August 7 reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 percent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data.

On January 21, the positivity rate was 18.04 percent.

Delhi had Sunday reported 2,423 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.97 percent and two deaths. On Saturday, it recorded 2,311 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 13.84 percent and one fatality.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 7,484, down from 8,048 the previous day. As many as 5,650 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

