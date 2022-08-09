Left Menu

Telangana : Harish Rao writes to Union Health Minister, asks for 50 lakhs Covishield vaccines

Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister of Telangana, Thanneeru Harish Rao wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare minister Manusukh Mandaviya requesting him to supply 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine urgently to the state.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 09-08-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 14:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Finance, Health, Medical and Family Welfare Minister of Telangana, Thanneeru Harish Rao wrote to Union Health and Family Welfare minister Manusukh Mandaviya requesting him to supply 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine urgently to the state. Rao wrote the letter to the Union Health Minister on August 8.

"The state is administering about 1.5 lakhs doses per day. However, based on the demand there is a potential to administer over 3 lakhs precautionary doses which the state is not able to meet as there is a shortage of vaccine supplies, particularly for Covisheild," Harish Rao wrote in the letter. Telangana has achieved 106% coverage of the first dose of COVID vaccination and 104% for the second dose for 18 years old population.

The state has decided to take a massive drive for the administration of precautionary doses to the eligible population. He further wrote, "Telangana is receiving vaccines in small quantities only even after a continuous request from the state, due to which there has been an inability to ramp up vaccination from present levels."

It has been reported that as of now, the state has only 2.7 lakhs dose of Covishield which is not sufficient for even two days. Requesting for more supply of the vaccine, Harish Rao said, "I request you to supply at least 50 lakhs doses of Covishield vaccine to Telangana urgently to enable the state to ramp up the pace of precautionary doses."

Meanwhile, the cases of COVID are rising again in the country as India has reported 28,941 new cases in the last 24 hours. According to official data, Telangana reported 924 fresh cases of COVID yesterday. (ANI)

