FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world

More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 31,400 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.

Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths: * BRAZIL reported its first death on July 31.

* INDIA reported first death on Aug. 1. * SPAIN reported its second death on July 30.

Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 66 cases as of Aug. 9. * INDIA had confirmed nine cases as of Aug. 3.

* JAPAN had reported three cases as of Aug. 10. * NEW ZEALAND had reported four cases on Aug. 11.

* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29. * SINGAPORE had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.

* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed three cases as of Aug. 9.

* THAILAND had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 5. EUROPE

* ANDORRA had confirmed 4 cases as of Aug. 9. * AUSTRIA had confirmed 175 cases as of Aug. 11.

* BELGIUM had detected 482 cases by Aug. 3. * BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.

* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22. * CROATIA had reported 12 cases by Aug. 2.

* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 29 cases as of Aug. 9. * CYPRUS reported three cases as of Aug. 9.

* DENMARK had confirmed 141 cases by Aug. 10. * ESTONIA had confirmed nine cases by Aug. 5.

* FINLAND had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 4. * FRANCE had confirmed 2,423 cases by Aug. 4.

* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 3,063 cases by Aug. 11.

* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20. * GREECE had confirmed 41 cases by Aug. 11.

* HUNGARY had confirmed 51 cases by Aug. 11. * ICELAND had reported 11 cases as of Aug. 9.

* IRELAND had confirmed 97 cases as of Aug. 3. * ITALY had detected 545 cases as of Aug. 5.

* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25. * LITHUANIA confirmed three cases on Aug. 9.

* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 9. * MALTA had confirmed 30 cases as of Aug. 9.

* MONTENEGRO reported its first case on Aug. 1. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 957 cases as of Aug. 4.

* NORWAY had reported 66 cases by Aug. 9. * POLAND had reported 85 cases by Aug. 9.

* PORTUGAL had confirmed 710 cases as of Aug. 5. * ROMANIA had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 2.

* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA had reported 23 cases as of Aug. 11.

* SLOVAKIA had confirmed six cases as of Aug. 2. * SLOVENIA had reported 41 cases as of Aug. 9.

* SPAIN had confirmed 4,942 cases by Aug. 5. * SWEDEN had confirmed 123 cases by Aug. 11.

* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 347 cases as of Aug. 11 * The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,914 confirmed cases as of Aug. 8, including 2,780 in England, 69 in Scotland, 25 in Northern Ireland and 40 in Wales.

MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 174 cases as of Aug. 10.

* LEBANON had reported six cases as of Aug. 09. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.

* QATAR had reported three cases as of Aug. 09. * SAUDI ARABIA had reported five cases as of Aug. 09

* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed 37 cases as of Aug. 9. * The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24.

* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21. * BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.

* BRAZIL had confirmed 2,415 cases by Aug. 9. * BOLIVIA had confirmed six cases by Aug. 10.

* CANADA had confirmed 1008 infections as of Aug. 10. * CHILE had reported 126 cases as of Aug. 9.

* COLOMBIA had reported 55 cases as of Aug. 8. * COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.

* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its fourth case on Aug. 3. * ECUADOR had confirmed 10 cases as of Aug. 9.

* GUATEMALA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9. * JAMAICA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 10.

* MEXICO had confirmed 146 cases as of Aug. 9. * PANAMA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9.

* PERU had confirmed 632 cases by Aug. 11. * PUERTO RICO had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 5.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 10,392 cases by Aug. 11. * URUGUAY confirmed its second case on Aug. 2.

* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)

