FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases and deaths around the world
* SPAIN reported its second death on July 30. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA had confirmed 66 cases as of Aug. 9. * BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21. * BRAZIL had confirmed 2,415 cases by Aug. 9.
More than 80 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency, as confirmed cases crossed 31,400 and non-endemic countries reported their first related deaths.
Below are the non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox-related deaths: * BRAZIL reported its first death on July 31.
* INDIA reported first death on Aug. 1. * SPAIN reported its second death on July 30.
Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have reported monkeypox cases: ASIA-PACIFIC
* AUSTRALIA had confirmed 66 cases as of Aug. 9. * INDIA had confirmed nine cases as of Aug. 3.
* JAPAN had reported three cases as of Aug. 10. * NEW ZEALAND had reported four cases on Aug. 11.
* The PHILIPPINES reported its first case on July 29. * SINGAPORE had confirmed 15 cases as of Aug. 5.
* SOUTH KOREA reported two cases on June 22. * TAIWAN confirmed three cases as of Aug. 9.
* THAILAND had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 5. EUROPE
* ANDORRA had confirmed 4 cases as of Aug. 9. * AUSTRIA had confirmed 175 cases as of Aug. 11.
* BELGIUM had detected 482 cases by Aug. 3. * BOSNIA reported its first case on July 13.
* BULGARIA had confirmed four cases as of July 22. * CROATIA had reported 12 cases by Aug. 2.
* CZECH REPUBLIC had confirmed 29 cases as of Aug. 9. * CYPRUS reported three cases as of Aug. 9.
* DENMARK had confirmed 141 cases by Aug. 10. * ESTONIA had confirmed nine cases by Aug. 5.
* FINLAND had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 4. * FRANCE had confirmed 2,423 cases by Aug. 4.
* GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15. * GERMANY had reported 3,063 cases by Aug. 11.
* GIBRALTAR had confirmed five cases as of July 20. * GREECE had confirmed 41 cases by Aug. 11.
* HUNGARY had confirmed 51 cases by Aug. 11. * ICELAND had reported 11 cases as of Aug. 9.
* IRELAND had confirmed 97 cases as of Aug. 3. * ITALY had detected 545 cases as of Aug. 5.
* LATVIA had confirmed three cases as of July 25. * LITHUANIA confirmed three cases on Aug. 9.
* LUXEMBOURG had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 9. * MALTA had confirmed 30 cases as of Aug. 9.
* MONTENEGRO reported its first case on Aug. 1. * The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 957 cases as of Aug. 4.
* NORWAY had reported 66 cases by Aug. 9. * POLAND had reported 85 cases by Aug. 9.
* PORTUGAL had confirmed 710 cases as of Aug. 5. * ROMANIA had confirmed 22 cases as of Aug. 2.
* RUSSIA confirmed its first case on July 12. * SERBIA had reported 23 cases as of Aug. 11.
* SLOVAKIA had confirmed six cases as of Aug. 2. * SLOVENIA had reported 41 cases as of Aug. 9.
* SPAIN had confirmed 4,942 cases by Aug. 5. * SWEDEN had confirmed 123 cases by Aug. 11.
* SWITZERLAND had confirmed 347 cases as of Aug. 11 * The UNITED KINGDOM had 2,914 confirmed cases as of Aug. 8, including 2,780 in England, 69 in Scotland, 25 in Northern Ireland and 40 in Wales.
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA * ISRAEL had reported 174 cases as of Aug. 10.
* LEBANON had reported six cases as of Aug. 09. * MOROCCO reported first case on June 2.
* QATAR had reported three cases as of Aug. 09. * SAUDI ARABIA had reported five cases as of Aug. 09
* SOUTH AFRICA confirmed its third case on July 11. * TURKEY reported first case on June 30.
* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported 16 infections as of July 24. AMERICAS
* ARGENTINA had confirmed 37 cases as of Aug. 9. * The BAHAMAS confirmed its first case on June 24.
* BARBADOS confirmed its first case on July 21. * BERMUDA confirmed its first case on July 21.
* BRAZIL had confirmed 2,415 cases by Aug. 9. * BOLIVIA had confirmed six cases by Aug. 10.
* CANADA had confirmed 1008 infections as of Aug. 10. * CHILE had reported 126 cases as of Aug. 9.
* COLOMBIA had reported 55 cases as of Aug. 8. * COSTA RICA confirmed three cases on July 28.
* DOMINICAN REPUBLIC confirmed its fourth case on Aug. 3. * ECUADOR had confirmed 10 cases as of Aug. 9.
* GUATEMALA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9. * JAMAICA had confirmed four cases as of Aug. 10.
* MEXICO had confirmed 146 cases as of Aug. 9. * PANAMA had confirmed two cases as of Aug. 9.
* PERU had confirmed 632 cases by Aug. 11. * PUERTO RICO had confirmed 34 cases as of Aug. 5.
* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 10,392 cases by Aug. 11. * URUGUAY confirmed its second case on Aug. 2.
* VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12. Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Elaine Hardcastle and Hugh Lawson)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opdenergy, BBVA and EIB partner for construction of solar photovoltaic portfolio in Spain
Spain asks EU parliament to make Catalan its first regional language
Cutting Spain's gas use by 7% would be an effort, not a sacrifice - minister
Spain asks EU parliament to make Catalan its first regional language
Spain: Shakira rejects prosecutors' offer, faces tax trial