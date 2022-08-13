China reports 2,144 new COVID cases for Aug 12 vs 2,009 a day earlier

China reported 2,144 new COVID-19 infections on Aug. 12, of which 704 were symptomatic and 1,440 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That is compared with 2,009 new cases a day earlier, 704 symptomatic and 1,305 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Aug. 12, mainland China had confirmed 234,159 cases with symptoms.

