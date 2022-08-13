Left Menu

Himachal reports 423 Covid cases, 1 death

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2022 18:07 IST
Himachal reports 423 Covid cases, 1 death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Himachal Pradesh recorded 423 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,07,482, officials said.

A 45-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Sirmaur district as the death toll rose to 4,163, they said.

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands 3,024.

On Saturday, 3,702 samples were taken for testing and 423 of them tested positive for Covid.

As many as 670 people have recuperated from the disease taking the number of recoveries to 3,00,275. PTI DJI RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

