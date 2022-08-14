Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 14-08-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 14:20 IST
Ladakh reports 12 fresh Covid cases, 23 cured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Ladakh has reported 12 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the COVID-19 tally to 29,062, while 23 patients have been cured, officials said.

All positive cases were in Leh.

So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said the number of active COVID-19 cases has been come down to 91 in Ladakh - 86 from Leh and five from Kargil.

While a total of 179 sample reports were tested in Ladakh, 105 sample reports in Leh and 62 sample tests were found to be negative.

All the 23 patients were discharged from Leh.

With this, the total number of recoveries stands a 28,744, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

