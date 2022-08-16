Left Menu

NHA to recognise best performing states, UTs, districts under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 19:09 IST
NHA to recognise best performing states, UTs, districts under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) To further promote the digital health ecosystem, the National Health Authority will recognise the best performing states, union territories, districts, health facilities and integrators under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

The NHA under the scheme is building a comprehensive digital health ecosystem for the country.

Since its nationwide launch in September 2021, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has achieved significant growth with over 23 crore ABHA numbers (earlier known as Health ID), 1.14 Lakh health facilities registered in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), an NHA statement said.

Besides, 33 thousand healthcare professionals have been registered under the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), 6.6 lakh ABHA apps have been downloaded and 3.4 Lakh health records have been linked to ABHA of individuals, it said. ''With more individuals, healthcare professionals like doctors, nurses, paramedics and health facilities like hospitals, nursing homes, wellness centres, clinics, diagnostic labs, pharmacies joining ABDM, digitisation of health records at their point of creation is now possible,'' NHA said. For digitisation of old health records, individuals can use the ABHA app or any other personal health record (PHR) app to scan and save their records, it said.

By linking these digital records to their ABHA, individuals will be able to connect with professionals and facilities digitally and get quality and affordable health services irrespective of geographic distance, the statement said.

Acknowledging the cooperation and active involvement of the respective states and union territories (UTs) in taking the mission forward and improving access and affordability of healthcare services, NHA will recognise the top performing states and UTs, districts and health facilities (public as well as private) for their contribution under the mission.

The states and UTs, districts and health facilities contributing the most in a 50-day period from August 1, 2022, to September 19, 2022, would be recognised during the first anniversary of the scheme under four categories.

While Category A would be states and UTs with the highest number of health records linked to ABHA, Category B would be districts with the highest number of health records linked to the app in the district per one lakh population. Category C would be states and UTs achieving the highest percentage saturation in the population of HFR and HPR registries in the private and public sectors. Under category D, facilities from the government and private sector with the highest number of health records linked to ABHA during the set time frame.

In addition to the above categories, NHA will recognise top-performing ABDM integrators (digital health solutions integrated with the scheme) on the basis of the number of health records linked to ABHA numbers within the 50 days, the statement said.

The top performing integrators from government and public sector shall be recognized in separate categories, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022